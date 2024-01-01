Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka

    Vijayapura, known for scorching heat, faces an unprecedented plunge in temperatures, hitting a record low of 9.6 degrees Celsius in December. This unexpected cold snap causes widespread distress, especially for vulnerable groups. The region, reeling from severe drought, now grapples with biting cold, impacting daily life, agriculture, and health. Concerns loom as experts predict further temperature drops, affecting residents' well-being and daily activities.

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Vijayapura, a city famed for its relentless heat, is now reeling from an unexpected and historic dip in temperatures this winter. The region, often attributed to its enduring warmth, was jolted when the mercury plummeted to an astonishing 9.6 degrees Celsius, in December, marking the lowest temperature recorded across the state.

    This abrupt and biting cold has set off widespread distress throughout the district. Residents are grappling with an unprecedented freeze, finding it a struggle to rise to chilly mornings. The drastic weather shift has compelled people to seal their doors and windows until the sun's warmth finally filters into their homes. Particularly vulnerable groups, including the elderly and the unwell, are enduring heightened discomfort due to this icy onslaught.

    Despite battling severe drought conditions, the district now faces an unexpected onslaught of cold weather. While reservoirs, ponds, and dams stand dry due to prolonged drought, the persistent biting cold adds yet another layer of hardship for locals. This year, winter arrived very late, extending the grip of December's cold into uncharted territory.

    Meteorological experts attribute this record low temperature to Vijayapura's flat terrains. On December 15, the mercury hit a staggering low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, sparking worries among locals about a potential further decline in the days ahead. Subsequent readings around December 30 and the following Sunday continued hovering around 10 degrees Celsius, further intensifying concerns about the persistent cold spell.

    “On December 15, we recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 per cent in the state, and there's a growing concern among people that it might further decrease in the upcoming days. The drop in temperatures in Vijayapur, situated in the flat northern region of India, is attributed to a decline in atmospheric pressure,” said Dr Somesha K.J. Agricultural meteorologist. Vijayapura

    "This time, the cold is quite intense. It's become difficult to head to the fields for work. If we try to release water, it doesn't flow smoothly. Even stepping slightly outside in this cold makes the body feel as if it's shaking, making it hard to carry out any tasks." says Allabhaksha Gadyala, a progressive farmer from Kumthe.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Female student commits suicide by hanging herself in Bengaluru vkp

    Female student commits suicide by hanging herself in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Survey completed for Hubballi-Sirsi-Talaguppa railway line vkp

    Karnataka: Survey completed for Hubballi-Sirsi-Talaguppa railway line

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna vkp

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023! vkp

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road vkp

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    Recent Stories

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run osf

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake (WATCH)

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake, tsunami (WATCH)

    Japan earthquake Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance Check post gcw

    Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance; Check post

    New Year 2024: Samantha to Rakul, here's how celebrities celebrated RKK

    New Year 2024: Samantha to Rakul, here's how celebrities celebrated

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon