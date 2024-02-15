Will Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr Manjunath enter politics? Bengaluru rural seat in focus

Amidst a political landscape filled with intrigue and anticipation, Dr CA Manjunath, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, is capturing significant attention. The retired director of Jayadeva Hospital, a well-respected cardiologist with a distinguished career spanning decades, finds himself at the centre of speculation regarding his potential candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Rural constituency.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has floated Dr Manjunath's name as a potential candidate, but the cardiologist himself has not yet confirmed his willingness to enter the political arena. Despite being approached by party leaders, Dr Manjunath remains undecided about contesting the upcoming elections. The BJP, eager to field a strong candidate in the Bengaluru Rural constituency, has reportedly expressed interest in nominating Dr Manjunath, recognising his popularity and potential to attract voters.

However, the uncertainty surrounding Dr Manjunath's candidature stems from his allegiance to both the BJP and the JDS, as well as his own reservations about contesting. Dr Manjunath's family's involvement in discussions with party leaders, including discussions with Deve Gowda himself, has fueled speculation about his political aspirations. While Dr Manjunath's family members express a desire for him to enter politics, the cardiologist has yet to make a definitive decision.

Dr Manjunath's reputation as a dedicated healthcare professional, as well as his track record of service at Jayadeva Hospital, have earned him widespread admiration and popularity among the public. His potential candidature has garnered attention not only from political observers but also from constituents in the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

The prospect of Dr Manjunath's candidature has also raised questions about the electoral dynamics in the region, where the Congress holds sway but where the JDS and BJP also command significant support in certain areas.

If Dr Manjunath chooses to contest, his appeal and charisma could potentially sway voters in his favour. As discussions continue and speculation mounts, Dr Manjunath remains a figure of interest in the political landscape of Karnataka.