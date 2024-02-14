BREAKING: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain & GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka for RS Election 2024

On Wednesday, Congress selected Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. Additionally, they nominated senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh and Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar.

L. Hanumanthaiah, an MP from Karnataka, was not given a renomination. Instead, the party opted for Ajay Maken, who is closely associated with Rahul Gandhi and had previously faced defeat in Haryana due to internal divisions within the party. Naseer, a member of the Congress Working Committee and responsible for Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, serves as the party’s Whip in the Rajya Sabha. The decision to prioritize Maken for a secure seat resulted in Hanumanthaiah being left out.



Earlier on Wednesday (February 14), former Congress President Sonia Gandhi nominated herself for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Sonia Gandhi is almost certain to get her first term in the Rajya Sabha as the Congress has enough votes to get her elected.



Ajay Maken, a prominent figure within the Congress party, holds several key roles, including being a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and serving as the AICC Treasurer. With a distinguished political career, Maken has previously held ministerial positions both at the national level in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and at the state level in the cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.