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Karnataka: Beer Prices Slashed by Up to Rs 75! Kingfisher, Heineken, and Budweiser Now Cheaper
Beer prices have dropped by up to Rs 75 for popular brands like Kingfisher, Heineken Silver and Ultra Beer after a new alcohol tax system was introduced, bringing relief to consumers.
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A big drop in beer prices
This price drop is a bumper offer for beer fans, especially with the summer heat. Many who enjoy a chilled beer are celebrating the news. The price reduction is between Rs 20 and Rs 75, making several brands very affordable.
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Bumper for beer lovers
Here's a look at the new prices: Kingfisher Premium is down from Rs 185 to Rs 110 (a Rs 75 drop). A 650 ml Heineken Silver now costs Rs 195 instead of Rs 270 (a Rs 75 drop). Ultra Beer is now Rs 150, down from Rs 225 (a Rs 75 drop). Budweiser Premium sees a Rs 20 drop, from Rs 225 to Rs 205.
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Beer prices drop due to new system
So why the sudden price drop? The government has brought in a new system for taxing liquor. AIB has implemented a new method where tax is based on the alcohol content. Because of this change, beer companies have reduced the prices of their brands.
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Beer prices drop amid price hikes
People are already stressed with rising costs. The war in the Middle East has pushed up petrol and diesel prices in India, making everything more expensive. Life is becoming a struggle for the common man. In the middle of all this, the beer price cut has come as a small relief for many.
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Beer drops, whiskey and other brand prices rise
While beer prices have come down, don't forget that the state government recently increased the prices of other liquors, including whisky. That move came as a shock, especially the hike on cheaper brands. So, this beer price drop is a bit of a relief for drinkers in the state.
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