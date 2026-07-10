Bear sightings near Nandi Hills have raised concerns among tourists and local residents. The Chikkaballapur Forest Department has issued a safety advisory after CCTV captured bears roaming near roads, resorts and residential areas, urging visitors to remain cautious.

A series of bear sightings near Nandi Hills (Nandigiri Dham) has triggered concern among tourists and local residents, prompting the Karnataka Forest Department to issue a safety advisory. The wild animals have reportedly been spotted roaming near roads, resorts, hotels and residential areas around the popular hill station during the night. CCTV footage showing the bears moving through the area has gone viral, raising fresh concerns about human-wildlife interactions at one of Karnataka's most popular tourist destinations.

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The Forest Department has urged visitors not to panic if they encounter bears and has appealed to the public to follow safety guidelines to avoid disturbing the animals or putting themselves at risk.

Bears Spotted Around Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills, one of Karnataka's most popular tourist destinations in Chikkaballapur district, attracts thousands of visitors every day. Tourist footfall increases significantly during weekends, with people visiting the hill station for sightseeing, trekking and sunrise views.

However, the recent appearance of a herd of bears in and around the hill station has caused concern among tourists and nearby residents. The animals have reportedly been moving around after dark, raising concerns about public safety.

Bears Seen Near Resorts and Residential Areas

According to local reports, bears have been spotted roaming near houses, hotels and resorts around Nandi Hills.

A CCTV camera installed at a resort near Karahalli Cross captured a bear jumping over a barbed-wire fence before entering the premises. Similar sightings have also been reported on roads surrounding the hill station at night.

The repeated sightings have heightened concerns among tourists, particularly those staying overnight at nearby resorts and homestays.

Forest Department Issues Safety Advisory

Following the increasing number of bear sightings, the Chikkaballapur Forest Department has issued an advisory urging tourists and local residents to remain cautious while visiting the area.

Officials have emphasised that wild animals should not be disturbed and have urged visitors to cooperate with the department's efforts to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.

Safety Guidelines for Tourists

The Forest Department has issued the following safety guidelines:

Do not panic if you spot a bear.

Do not run after seeing the animal.

Do not throw stones or attempt to scare the bear using fire or any other object.

Maintain a safe distance from the animal at all times.

Stay calm and avoid making sudden movements. If left undisturbed, the bear is likely to return to the forest on its own.

Immediately inform Forest Department officials if a bear is sighted near public areas.

Tourists Urged to Cooperate

The Forest Department has appealed to tourists and local residents to remain vigilant, particularly after sunset, and avoid venturing into isolated areas around the hill station.

Officials have reiterated that Nandi Hills is located close to forested habitats and that occasional wildlife movement is natural. They have urged the public not to disturb wild animals and to cooperate with the authorities to ensure both public safety and wildlife conservation.