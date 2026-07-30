An 18-year-old youth identified as Shivakumar died of electric shock while switching on a farm pump in Jalahalli village of Raichur district, Karnataka. He accidentally came in contact with a live wire and collapsed at the spot. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

A tragic incident was reported in Jalahalli village of Devadurga taluk in Raichur district, where an 18-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock while attempting to switch on a farm pumpset. The incident has left his family and local residents deeply shocked.

The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar. According to locals, Shivakumar had gone to his farm in the morning, as usual, to switch on the pumpset. While attempting to operate it, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire and suffered a severe electric shock.

He collapsed at the spot and died within moments.

Police Visit the Spot

The Jalahalli police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have begun an investigation. The incident took place within the limits of the Jalahalli police station.

Family Devastated By Loss

The news of Shivakumar’s sudden death has left his family devastated. A young man who had just begun his journey in life, he was reportedly a source of support for his parents and had taken on family responsibilities at an early age.

His untimely death has come as a major shock to his family and the local community.