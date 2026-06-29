A wild bear that wandered into a residential locality in Maharashtra's Buldhana was safely guided back into the forest by officials. Earlier, a leopard cub was also rescued from a residential area in the state's Amravati district.

Wild Bear Enters Buldhana Locality

A wild bear wandered into the residential locality of Khalid Bin Walid Nagar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Forest officials were able to safely guide the bear back into the forest.

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Acting swiftly on information, a team from the forest department reached the spot on Sunday, safely guiding the bear away from the residential area.

After efforts, forest personnel managed to chase the animal out of the area and back into the jungle.

No animal attack incidents or injuries in the area have been reported as of yet.

Similar Incident with Leopard Cub

Earlier on May 27, a leopard cub entered a residential locality in Maharashtra's Amravati district, triggering panic among residents before it was safely rescued after a joint operation by police and civic authorities.

According to officials, the leopard--estimated to be around nine to ten months old--was spotted in the Rampuri Camp area of Amravati on Tuesday.

A rescue team comprising local police personnel and staff from the Amravati Municipal Corporation immediately reached the spot and launched an operation to safely capture the animal. The rescue operation lasted around two to three hours.