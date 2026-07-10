A leopard has been spotted repeatedly in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli and Bharat Nagar areas near Magadi Main Road, triggering panic among residents. The Forest Department has launched a search operation, set up traps and urged people to remain indoors.

Panic has gripped residents of Bengaluru's western suburbs after a leopard was spotted in the Byadarahalli and Bharat Nagar areas near Magadi Main Road over the past two days. The repeated sightings have sparked fear among locals, with many reluctant to step out of their homes. Following the latest sighting, the Forest Department, with support from the police, launched a search operation to trace and capture the big cat. Traps have been set up, and officials are closely monitoring the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

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The leopard was first spotted near NICE Road at around 4 am, prompting Forest Department officials to rush to the spot. According to local residents, this is the first leopard sighting in the area in nearly a decade, making the incident a major cause for concern.

Leopard Causes Panic in Byadarahalli

The leopard has been sighted repeatedly near Bharat Layout in Byadarahalli over the past two days. After the initial sighting, the animal was seen again in Bharat Nagar during the early hours of the following day.

On Thursday night, at around 9.30 pm, a CCTV camera captured the leopard crossing a road before entering a nearby park, further heightening anxiety among residents.

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Forest Department Intensifies Search

Forest Department officials conducted a search operation after the initial sighting but were unable to locate the animal. However, just a few hours after the team left the area, the leopard was spotted again, raising fresh concerns about public safety.

Officials believe the animal is moving within and around the Bharat Nagar locality, prompting them to intensify surveillance.

Joint Operation Underway

The Forest Department, in coordination with the Byadarahalli police, launched a large-scale search operation after 10 am on Friday.

As part of the operation, officials have placed nets around one side of the park where the leopard is suspected to be hiding. Firecrackers are being burst from the opposite side in an attempt to drive the animal towards the traps. Additional cages have also been placed at strategic locations to aid the capture.

Residents of Bharat Nagar and nearby localities have been advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into isolated areas until the operation is completed.

Residents Recall Rare Sighting

According to local residents, this is the first time a leopard has been spotted in the locality in the last 10 years. The repeated sightings have left people worried, with many urging the authorities to capture the animal at the earliest.

The incident has once again highlighted the increasing instances of human-wildlife interaction on Bengaluru's expanding outskirts.

Social Media Reacts

The leopard sightings have also triggered discussions on social media, with many users pointing to rapid urban expansion as a reason for such encounters.

One user wrote, "Hasn't that part been a leopard area for some time? The city keeps expanding into their area, so it's only natural that there will be sightings."

Another commented, "The leopard didn't visit Bengaluru. The city expanded into land where leopards once roamed."

The remarks echoed a widely shared view that shrinking forest habitats and urban expansion are leading to more frequent encounters between humans and wildlife.