Hotel owners in Bengaluru have expressed their anger against online food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato.

Alleging that the platforms are depriving them of crores of rupees in revenue and adversely affecting their businesses, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) has issued a strong warning.

The association said it would either completely boycott Swiggy's services in the city or seek to have the platform shut down if its concerns are not addressed.