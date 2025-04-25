Pallavi, wife of retired DGP Om Prakash, has been taken into CCB custody after confessing to his murder. The crime occurred at their HSR Layout home. Police are investigating the motive, suspected to be family or property-related.

Bengaluru: Pallavi, the wife of retired DG-IGP Om Prakash, who has been accused of murdering her husband, has been remanded to seven days of custody with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for interrogation. The investigation, led by CCB ACP Dharmendra, is currently underway, with Pallavi being questioned. Pallavi has already confessed to stabbing her husband, Om Prakash, to death. However, the exact motive behind the crime remains unclear. Police suspect that family issues or a property dispute may have triggered the incident.

According to CCB sources, the primary focus of the interrogation is to determine the motive for the murder. The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 20, while Om Prakash was having lunch at his residence in HSR Layout. Pallavi allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife. Following the murder, she reportedly made a video call to a friend and informed her about the act. Upon receiving the information, HSR Layout police rushed to the scene and took Pallavi and her daughter, Kriti, into custody.

After her confession, Pallavi was formally arrested and sent to judicial custody. Considering the seriousness of the case, the City Police Commissioner transferred the investigation to the CCB. The HSR Layout police have since handed over all case files and documents to the CCB.

Pallavi, who was initially in judicial custody, has now been transferred to CCB custody for further interrogation. Kriti, the couple’s daughter, was present at home during the incident. However, investigators have found no evidence linking her to the crime so far. She is currently undergoing treatment at NIMHANS for depression. CCB officials plan to record her statement once she recovers, sources said.