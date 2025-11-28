Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has invited deputy DK Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting at 9 am amid a political row over leadership. The meeting follows canceled Delhi trips and rising speculation over a possible change in the Chief Minister’s position.

Karnataka’s political landscape is witnessing rapid and dramatic developments as discussions on a possible change in leadership and speculation over a new Chief Minister continue to grow. Social media conversations, strong statements from senior leaders and visible displays of strength by supporters have added to the rising tension. A series of remarks, especially Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s firm assertion "I am the Chief Minister", has further fuelled the debate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amid this growing political activity, DK Shivakumar’s planned trip to Delhi, which many believed would be crucial, was abruptly cancelled. The sudden change has introduced another twist to the unfolding situation. All attention is now on the breakfast meeting scheduled between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at 9 am on November 29 at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Breakfast Meeting Raises Political Curiosity

The upcoming meeting between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has become a focal point of interest. After several days of speculation, the face-to-face discussion is expected to be closely monitored. Many are questioning whether the party high command has advised the two leaders to demonstrate unity.

There is also curiosity about whether the meeting will help ease tensions and if the leaders might hold a joint press conference afterwards to bring clarity and end the ongoing political drama.

DK Shivakumar Cancels Scheduled Delhi Trip

DK Shivakumar’s unexpected decision to cancel his 7:30 pm Delhi trip on Wednesday has intensified speculation. He was originally scheduled to travel on Air India flight AI 2665 for what was widely believed to be an important meeting with senior party leaders.

Given the backdrop of discussions on a possible leadership change, his planned visit had generated significant interest. The abrupt cancellation has now raised fresh questions about the internal dynamics within the state Congress.

DK Suresh Already in Delhi

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar’s brother and Bengaluru Rural MP, DK Suresh, is already in Delhi and staying at a private residence. Speaking briefly to the media, he declined to comment on the political situation and stated that the Karnataka government and the Chief Minister would respond to any issues, if required.

It is notable that key Congress leaders, including members of the party high command, are not in Delhi. KC Venugopal is currently in Kerala, while Randeep Singh Surjewala is in Haryana. As a result, DK Suresh has not met any senior leaders so far.