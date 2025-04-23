Retired DGP Om Prakash's daughter-in-law and grandson, who were on the second floor of the house during the murder, were reportedly unaware of the incident until the police arrived.

Bengaluru: Retired DGP Om Prakash’s daughter-in-law and grandson, who were on the second floor of the house during his murder, were reportedly unaware of the incident until the police arrived. Om Prakash lived in a three-storey house in HSR Layout. He and his wife, Pallavi, resided on the ground floor; his son Karthikesh and his family lived on the second; and his daughter, Kriti, occupied the third. Due to ongoing family disputes, Pallavi and Kriti had reportedly maintained a distance from Karthikesh’s family.

On Sunday afternoon, while Om Prakash was having lunch in the dining hall, an argument reportedly broke out between him and Pallavi. In a sudden and brutal act, Pallavi allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife. She then threw chilli powder in his face and poured cooking oil over his head, leaving him defenceless. Pallavi continued the assault, stabbing him multiple times in the head, neck, and face with various objects.

Preliminary investigations suggest that following the murder, she made a video call to a friend, reportedly stating, “I have killed a monster.”

After the incident, Pallavi went to the third floor and spent some time with her daughter, Kriti. Karthikesh was not at home during the murder, but his wife and son were on the second floor. They were reportedly unaware of the crime until the police arrived. Karthikesh returned home around the same time as the police. The body was then transported to the hospital, and both Pallavi and Kriti were taken into custody.

The city police commissioner has transferred the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), with ACP Dharmendra leading the investigation. On Tuesday, the HSR Layout police officially handed over all case files and documents to the CCB.

Pallavi and Kriti have reportedly been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for several years. The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Pallavi has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while Kriti is currently receiving treatment at NIMHANS Hospital. Investigators are examining her role, if any, in the incident.