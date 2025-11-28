In Bengaluru, a man has been arrested for murdering a BBM student in her friend’s room. The victim, a young woman from Andhra Pradesh, was attacked by the accused over a personal dispute. Police continue their investigation into the shocking case.

In a tragic incident in Thammenahalli, under the Madanayakanahalli police limits, a BBM student, Devishree, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was brutally murdered by her lover, Prem Vardhan. After committing the crime, he fled the city, travelling to Tirupati, where he tonsured his head in an attempt to evade arrest. The accused has since been apprehended by the police, who are conducting further investigations into the shocking case.

Victim Identified as Devishree from Andhra Pradesh

The deceased has been identified as Devishree, 21, the youngest daughter of Reddappa and Jagadamba from Andhra Pradesh. She had come to the city to pursue a BBM degree at a reputed college. On Sunday morning, her father spoke to her on the phone, but she later failed to answer subsequent calls. Concerned, he contacted her friend, who revealed that Devishree had gone to a friend’s room. Upon visiting, the parents discovered the tragic scene, realising that Devishree had been murdered by a young man who had already fled.

Lovers Turned Fatal: Prem Vardhan’s Motive

Devishree and Prem Vardhan, both from Andhra Pradesh, shared a long history, having studied in the same school and college until their second PUC. Since Devishree moved to Bengaluru for her BBM course, Prem Vardhan frequently visited her. Tensions arose when Devishree developed a friendship with another boy, leading to jealousy and anger on Prem Vardhan’s part. On the day of the murder, a confrontation escalated, resulting in Devishree being killed.

Flight and Attempt to Evade Arrest

After the murder, Prem Vardhan travelled via the Majestic metro station to Tirupati, where he tonsured his head in a bid to hide from the police. Despite his attempt to escape, authorities quickly tracked and arrested him. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the crime and its circumstances.