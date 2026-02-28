A woman in Bengaluru alleged that an auto driver demanded ₹700 for a short trip from Majestic to Katriguppe early on February 28. She recorded the incident after the driver allegedly misbehaved and pressured her to pay the inflated fare.

A woman passenger in Bengaluru has alleged that an auto driver demanded an excessive fare and misbehaved with her near the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) in the early hours of February 28. The incident happened around 5:15 AM when she tried to hire an auto to travel to Katriguppe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to her account, the driver demanded ₹700 for the short trip. Even at higher-than-usual rates, the journey typically costs around ₹200 to ₹250. The woman said the driver insisted she must pay at least ₹670 because it was still dark and transport options were limited.

Passenger records video for safety

The woman said she immediately got down from the auto after hearing the fare. However, the driver allegedly raised his voice and pressured her to accept the amount. Feeling unsafe, she began recording the interaction on her phone.

The video was later shared on social media by Instagram user Sowmya Ramu Gowda. In her post, she described the experience as ‘daylight robbery’ and said the driver’s tone changed only after he realised he was being recorded. She also said such behaviour gives a bad name to honest auto drivers who follow the rules.

Public concern over safety and fair fares

The incident has triggered concern among commuters, especially women who travel alone during early morning or late-night hours. Many residents say overcharging at major transport hubs has become a regular problem.

Citizens are now calling on the Traffic Police and the Regional Transport Office to take strict action against drivers who demand illegal fares or threaten passengers. There are also demands for increased police patrolling at major bus and railway stations to ensure passenger safety.

Authorities regularly advise passengers to insist on meter-based fares and report violations with video proof whenever possible.