Pen drive leak to arrest: Everything about Prajwal Revanna sex scandal

Discover the timeline of the shocking case involving Prajwal Revanna, from the pen drive distribution to his recent arrest.
On April 21, a pen drive containing explicit videos was leaked in Hassan, igniting a major controversy.
By April 22, selected videos from the pen drive were trending on mobile phones, and Whatsapp, spreading rapidly.
On April 23, the explicit videos continued to circulate widely, prompting significant public attention.
A formal complaint was lodged at the CEN police station in Hassan against Naveen Gowda and others for video sharing.
Accused MP Prajwal Revanna, amidst the scandal, appeared on camera while voting during the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
Later that evening, the accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna travelled to K.R. Nagar following the death of a close relative.
On the morning of April 27, Prajwal Revanna left Bengaluru for Germany, escalating the controversy.
The same evening, CM Siddaramaiah ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the obscene video case.
On April 28, the first case against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna was registered in Holenarasipura.
The Holenarasipura case was handed over to the SIT for further investigation on April 28
On April 29, the victim's statements were recorded in court. The SIT issued a notice to Prajwal on April 30 to appear within 24 hours.
Accused MP Prajwal requested a week on May 1, but the SIT instructed an immediate appearance. A look-out notice was issued on May 2.
On May 4, a Blue Corner notice was issued against MP Prajwal Revanna. By May 7, another rape case was registered against the accused MP.
Prajwal Revanna’s arrest warrant was issued on May 18. On May 31, he was arrested at Bengaluru Airport and is currently being interrogated by SIT.