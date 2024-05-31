 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Pen drive leak to arrest: Everything about Prajwal Revanna sex scandal

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: An overview

Discover the timeline of the shocking case involving Prajwal Revanna, from the pen drive distribution to his recent arrest. 
 

April 21: Pen drive containing obscene videos leaked in Hassan

On April 21, a pen drive containing explicit videos was leaked in Hassan, igniting a major controversy.

April 22: Videos trend on Social Media

By April 22, selected videos from the pen drive were trending on mobile phones, and Whatsapp, spreading rapidly.

April 23: Widespread video sharing

On April 23, the explicit videos continued to circulate widely, prompting significant public attention.
 

April 23: Police complaint filed for leaking videos

A formal complaint was lodged at the CEN police station in Hassan against Naveen Gowda and others for video sharing.
 

April 26: Lok Sabha elections phase 1

Accused MP Prajwal Revanna, amidst the scandal, appeared on camera while voting during the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

April 26: Family emergency

Later that evening, the accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna travelled to K.R. Nagar following the death of a close relative.

April 27: Prajwal Revanna's pre-planned trip to Germany

On the morning of April 27, Prajwal Revanna left Bengaluru for Germany, escalating the controversy.

April 27: SIT fprmed to investigate the sex scandal

The same evening, CM Siddaramaiah ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the obscene video case.

April 28: First case filed against Prajwal and HD Revanna

On April 28, the first case against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna was registered in Holenarasipura.

SIT took over the case on April 28

The Holenarasipura case was handed over to the SIT for further investigation on April 28

Legal proceedings on April 29 & 30

On April 29, the victim's statements were recorded in court. The SIT issued a notice to Prajwal on April 30 to appear within 24 hours.

May 1 & 2: Prajwal Revanna's request and Look out notice

Accused MP Prajwal requested a week on May 1, but the SIT instructed an immediate appearance. A look-out notice was issued on May 2.

May 4 to 7: Blue corner notice issued along with other charges

On May 4, a Blue Corner notice was issued against MP Prajwal Revanna. By May 7, another rape case was registered against the accused MP.

May 18 to 31: Arrest and Investigation

Prajwal Revanna’s arrest warrant was issued on May 18. On May 31, he was arrested at Bengaluru Airport and is currently being interrogated by SIT.

