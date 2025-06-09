Bengaluru: B Dayananda, widely regarded as a capable and efficient police officer, has come under scrutiny following his alleged failure to manage security during the RCB victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to a tragic stampede.

Lapses in security planning

Sources allege that Dayananda, then Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, failed to conduct proper preparatory meetings or issue clear instructions regarding crowd control measures ahead of the high-profile event. Despite prior warnings about the potential influx of fans, especially via metro services, the commissioner reportedly remained in his office conducting a routine review meeting.

A trusted officer of the CM

Dayananda has long been considered a favourite of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, previously serving as Mysuru Police Commissioner in 2015 and later being appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner during Siddaramaiah’s second term. Known for his administrative efficiency, his reported inaction on June 4 has left the police department baffled.

Communication breakdown with CM’s Office

One of the most serious allegations involves a delay in communicating the severity of the incident. When the stampede occurred at 3:45 pm, in which 11 people reportedly died, the Chief Minister was allegedly informed that only one fatality had occurred. He received the accurate casualty count two hours later, at 5:45 pm. This delay in relaying crucial information has raised questions about Dayananda’s adherence to protocol during a major public tragedy.

Staffing issues and Internal disputes

Security personnel shortages were also cited as a contributing factor to the chaos. Allegations have surfaced suggesting friction between IAS and IPS officers, with reports that some senior police officers were denied access to cricket matches, possibly leading to resentment and passive non-cooperation. There are also accusations of a deliberate targeting of the cricket association.

Suspension: Not Just a blame game?

While Dayananda’s suspension has officially been linked to these lapses, sources indicate that the state government’s decision may not merely be a scapegoating tactic but a reflection of genuine administrative failure.

The incident has cast a shadow over the otherwise celebrated RCB event and has brought to light deeper issues in coordination and accountability within the state’s law enforcement and governance structures.