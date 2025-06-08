Bengaluru: BJP MLAs S Suresh Kumar and Bharath Shetty Y have strongly criticised the Karnataka government over the stampede tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB cricket team's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives. Both MLAs held the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister responsible for the tragedy.

On Sunday, Kumar told ANI, "The buck should stop at the Chief Minister's chair. The Police had indicated their reservation about holding this public show. Eleven innocent lives have been lost, which is equivalent to the number of players in a cricket team.."

MLA Kumar demanded an unconditional apology from the government, stating, “ Till now, the government should have come out with an unconditional apology... This government has miserably failed.....”

Demand for unconditional apology and accountability

Additionally, BJP MLA Shetty reiterated the same, saying that the Karnataka government should take responsibility for the tragedy.

"The Karnataka government should take responsibility for what has happened. The police told the government not to do this programme hurriedly because they didn't have enough men. Despite this, the CM and Dy CM went ahead with this programme to take political advantage of RCB's win. RCB is neither an Indian team nor an official team in Karnataka." Shetty alleged.

Shetty demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, stating, “CM and Dy CM should resign... They should give each Rs one crore to the families of the deceased...”

Opposition stages protest at Vidhana Soudha

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest at the steps of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning the state Congress government over the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

BJP leaders call for resignations of top state officials

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok strongly criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government over the stampede and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"Siddaramaiah is in trouble. His mind is not functioning right... Theirs is not a government but a Tughlaq Durbar. The Karnataka government organised this event during which people lost their lives. They are the culprits... We demand the resignation of the CM and Dy CM..." Ashok told ANI on Sunday.

LoP also demanded compensation of Rs one crore for each person who died in the incident, “We are demanding at least Rs one crore for each person who died.”

BJP leader Prabhu Bhamla Chavan also hit out at the Karnataka government over the stampede tragedy and held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and state Home Minister G Parameshwara directly responsible for the tragedy.

"The main culprits are the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and state Home Minister. All three should resign. This is the demand of the whole population of Karnataka... 11 people died because of the Chief Minister.", Chavan told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CN Ashwath Narayan has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and state Home Minister G Parameshwara following the stampede.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede to Rs 25 lakh each. The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

The top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede ahead of RCB team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday.