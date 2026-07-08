A video capturing a Bengaluru resident confronting an autorickshaw driver for allegedly urinating on a roadside footpath has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

A video capturing a Bengaluru resident confronting an autorickshaw driver for allegedly urinating on a roadside footpath has gone viral, sparking discussion on social media. The clip, shared by the X account Ghar Ke Kalesh, shows the resident stopping the driver after allegedly catching him urinating on a clean footpath in a residential neighbourhood. As the confrontation escalates, the driver is seen carrying a bottle of water, pouring it over the spot where he allegedly relieved himself, and then returning to his autorickshaw.

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Visibly upset, the resident can be heard scolding the driver for openly violating civic norms despite knowing that public urination is prohibited.

"You can do all of this but don't know about the fine. Don't you know you shouldn't urinate on the road? In which language should we tell you? Look at your age, and yet you have no sense. In a residential area, in front of houses, you urinate and then put some water on it and claim that you've cleaned it," he said.

During the exchange, the resident also asked the driver to reveal his name, to which he replied, “Nagaraj.”

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The confrontation intensified as the resident accused the driver of lacking a licence and sarcastically remarked that he appeared to treat public footpaths as places to relieve himself.

"He has no licence and, according to him, a footpath is to urinate. It's not his house so he can do whatever he wants," the man said, adding that the police had already been informed.

"We've called the police to levy a fine on him. He is waiting, and we are making sure he waits," he said in the video.

Social media users slammed the act of public urination and applauded the resident for confronting the driver instead of letting the incident slide. Several commenters described the confrontation as an example of citizens holding people accountable for violating public hygiene and civic discipline.

However, the exact date and location of the incident could not be independently verified. It also remains unclear whether the police eventually fined the driver.