An Instagram video has sparked an online discussion about pedestrian safety in Bengaluru. The footage documents the poor condition of footpaths, which are obstructed by broken pavement, parked vehicles, shops, and construction debris. These encroachments make walking difficult and unsafe, forcing pedestrians onto the road.

A video highlighting the condition of footpaths in Bengaluru has sparked an online discussion about pedestrian safety, accessibility and the growing problem of encroachments on pavements. The video was shared on Instagram by Rajat through his account @ouramericandream.vlogs, where he documented several obstacles making it difficult for pedestrians to use the footpaths.

The footage shows broken stretches of pavement, parked vehicles, shops, poles and construction-related obstructions. Rajat also points out how such conditions could create additional difficulties for people using wheelchairs or parents pushing strollers.

Check the viral video here:

‘How would a person using a wheelchair get past this?’

While walking through the Bengaluru area featured in the video, Rajat draws attention to a large stone blocking the pavement and questions how pedestrians are expected to get around it.

He asks, “How would a person using a wheelchair get past this?”

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As the pathway becomes difficult to navigate, he eventually questions whether pedestrians have any option other than moving onto the road.

“If I have to go ahead, where am I supposed to walk?” he says in the video.

Rajat also highlights the impact on people who use wheelchairs, push strollers or simply want to walk or jog. He questions the purpose of having footpaths if pedestrians cannot use them safely.

Bikes, shops and construction add to the problem, he says.

The video further shows a motorcycle occupying part of the footpath, along with poles and construction activity. Reacting to the motorcycle, Rajat says, “Oh wow, now there’s a motorcycle on the footpath too.”

The post was shared with the caption “Dark reality of footpaths in India” and quickly drew attention online.

Several users supported the concerns raised in the video. One commenter wrote, “Pedestrians deserve better footpaths,” while another called the situation frustrating. Others pointed out that similar problems exist in cities beyond Bengaluru.

The discussion has also renewed attention on the challenges faced by pedestrians, particularly wheelchair users, elderly people and parents with young children.

The video has nevertheless triggered a familiar question among Bengaluru residents and pedestrians: if footpaths are blocked or unusable, where are people expected to walk?

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