Vehicle movement on the Karahalli Cross to Nandi Hills road will be restricted from 11 PM on August 8 to 12 noon on August 9 for the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon. Over 4,500 runners are expected to participate in the 10 km and 21 km races.

If you are planning a weekend trip to Nandi Hills on Sunday, August 9, you may need to postpone your plans. The popular tourist destination near Bengaluru will host the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon on Sunday, prompting the Chikkaballapur district administration to temporarily restrict vehicle movement on the route. The restrictions are expected to affect tourists and other motorists travelling towards Nandi Hills during the early morning and forenoon hours.

The district administration has advised visitors to take note of the restrictions before setting out, as the road leading to Nandi Hills will remain closed to regular vehicles for several hours.

Vehicle Movement Restricted On Nandi Hills Road

Chikkaballapur District Magistrate G Prabhu has issued an order restricting vehicle movement on the Nandi Hills road from 11 PM on August 8 to 12 noon on August 9.

As part of the traffic restrictions, the road from Karahalli Cross to Nandi Hills will remain closed to regular vehicle traffic during this period.

The restrictions have been introduced to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon, which is expected to draw thousands of participants.

Over 4,500 Runners Expected

The Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon will feature races in the 10 km and 21 km categories. More than 4,500 athletes are expected to participate in the event.

The Chikkaballapur district administration has made arrangements to manage the event and ensure the safety of participants and motorists. Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar is scheduled to flag off the marathon.

Vehicles associated with the marathon will be issued passes and will be permitted to use the restricted route. Other vehicles will not be allowed during the restriction period.

Tourists Advised To Plan Ahead

Nandi Hills is one of the most popular weekend destinations near Bengaluru and attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly during the monsoon, when the region experiences cooler weather, misty surroundings and lush greenery.

However, tourists planning to visit Nandi Hills on Sunday are advised to reconsider their plans in view of the traffic restrictions. Travellers should check the latest instructions from the Chikkaballapur district administration before beginning their journey.

Those planning a weekend getaway to Nandi Hills can consider visiting on another day to avoid inconvenience caused by the marathon and the temporary road closure.

Nandi Hills Traffic Restrictions