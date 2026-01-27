Staff at the Sasthan toll plaza on NH-66 in Karnataka's Udupi district issued an apology on Sunday night after allegations surfaced that a wheelchair-bound ex-serviceman was harassed over toll payment.

Staff at the Sasthan toll plaza on NH-66 in Karnataka's Udupi district issued an apology on Sunday night after allegations surfaced that a wheelchair-bound ex-serviceman was harassed over toll payment. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said, “All staff members involved were summoned to the police station and sensitised on appropriate conduct, especially while dealing with ex-servicemen and serving Armed Forces personnel."

The controversy erupted after a video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism. In the footage, the ex-serviceman identified as Commando Shyamraj of the elite 21 Para Special Forces is seen in a wheelchair, calmly presenting documents to toll booth staff to assert his exemption.

Shyamraj, a war casualty from Operation Parakram, was travelling with documents related to his wife’s posting, which entitled him to toll exemption. He claimed that despite producing valid exemption papers, Sasthan toll booth employees Suresh and Shivraj refused to let him pass. The video also captures him questioning Union minister Nitin Gadkari over the alleged mistreatment.

According to toll plaza staff, the incident was reported around 9 pm. They said, “He gave his ex-serviceman ID. We said that there is no exemption. He gave the disability ID. We gave it to our seniors, but the response was delayed. Later we gave an exemption and apologised. We apologise for hurting the officer.”