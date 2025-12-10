A toll plaza assistant manager on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of misusing CCTV cameras to record private moments of commuters and extort money from them. Several victims submitted a complaint to CM after videos went viral.

A shocking case from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh has raised major concerns about privacy and misuse of surveillance systems on the Purvanchal Expressway. A toll plaza assistant manager has been accused of recording private moments of commuters using CCTV cameras and blackmailing several people for money.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The matter came to light only after several videos surfaced online, leading to a formal complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials.

Scroll to load tweet…

Complaint filed after videos go ,viral

The extortion reportedly was done after misusing the CCTV footage from the Haliyapur toll plaza on the Purvanchal Expressway. The accused, Ashutosh Biswas, served as an Assistant Manager for the Anti Traffic Management System (ATMS). According to the complaint, Biswas misused his access to CCTV camera feeds to watch commuters and record private activities.

Scroll to load tweet…

The case gained attention on Monday when multiple viral videos emerged on social media, along with a detailed complaint addressed to the Chief Minister, the Sultanpur District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police, and expressway officials.

One of the videos showed a newly-married couple spending private moments inside their parked car on the expressway before the toll plaza.

How the couple was targeted

According to the complaint and eyewitness accounts, the couple had stopped their car near the expressway and were spending time alone. Biswas, who monitored all ATMS CCTV cameras, allegedly recorded their actions without their knowledge.

He then reached the spot, confronted them, showed the recorded clip and allegedly threatened to make the video public. The couple said in their complaint that Biswas demanded money and forced them to pay Rs 32,000 to stop him from leaking the footage.

Despite receiving the money, he allegedly circulated the video on social media later.

Victims say multiple travellers were blackmailed

What makes the case more serious is that the couple was not the only victim. According to the group complaint, five to six people have accused Ashutosh Biswas of similar blackmail.

The victims submitted written complaints supported with evidence. They claimed the accused watched CCTV camera feeds continuously and waited for any 'objectionable' activity. When he spotted anything private or sensitive, he would record it, rush to the spot, threaten the individuals involved and extort money.

Some victims said that he also used CCTV cameras to target women and girls from three nearby villages and recorded videos of them too. These allegations have caused widespread anger among residents of the area.

Company terminates accused; timeline questioned

Following the uproar, the contracting company responsible for toll plaza operations terminated Biswas. However, this has created confusion. While victims submitted their collective complaint on December 2, the company claims it had already terminated him on November 30.

This mismatch in dates has raised questions about whether the company acted only after the complaint reached higher authorities, or whether it is trying to avoid blame.

Police have registered a case and are examining the timeline carefully.

Accused denies charges, claims conspiracy

Despite the multiple complaints, Ashutosh Biswas has denied all allegations. He claims he has been framed by some of his co-workers and insists he has evidence that will prove his innocence.

He is currently in police custody for questioning. Police are verifying his statements and examining all CCTV systems, server records, and the authenticity of the viral videos.

Senior officers have stated that the investigation will cover:

Whether CCTV access was misused

How many victims were targeted

How the videos were leaked online

Whether anyone else helped the accused

Whether the contracting company failed to supervise its staff

Officials have also said that such misuse of surveillance technology is a serious crime and strict action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

The case has caused major concern across Uttar Pradesh, especially for travellers on expressways where CCTV coverage is widespread.