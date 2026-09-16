The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has opposed the proposed demolition of the BDA head office in Kumara Park West. The group has urged authorities to preserve the historic premises and consider developing the site as a memorial.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has opposed a proposal to demolish the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office in Kumara Park West and construct a new multi-storey complex on the site. The pro-Kannada organisation has written to BDA Chairman NA Haris, urging the authority to immediately drop the proposal and preserve the existing premises, which it says hold historical and heritage significance for Bengaluru.

The H Shivaramegowda-led faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has raised concerns over the proposed redevelopment and questioned the need to demolish the existing building.

What Does The KRV Letter Say?

The BDA head office is located on the premises of the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB). According to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, the site holds an important place in Bengaluru's history.

The former Mysore Maharaja, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, established the CITB in 1945 with the aim of developing Bengaluru into a modern city. The KRV has argued that the existing premises therefore have considerable historical and heritage value.

The organisation has also claimed that the BDA spent around Rs 15 crore on renovating the campus over the past two years. Questioning the proposed demolition, the KRV has asked why such a substantial amount was spent on renovation if the building was ultimately going to be demolished and replaced.

Demand To Develop Site As A Memorial

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has urged the government to protect and maintain Bengaluru's heritage buildings and preserve the historical character of the site.

The organisation has also called on the authorities to consider developing the premises as a memorial dedicated to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar instead of proceeding with the proposed demolition and construction of a new complex.