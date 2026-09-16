A Muslim man in Dharwad's Yaraguppi village installed and worshipped a Ganesha idol left outside his home on Ganesha Chaturthi. After consulting Hindu elders, Kutubuddin Belagali performed the rituals with his family and village priest.

A Muslim man in Dharwad district has set an example of communal harmony after welcoming a Ganesha idol that was left outside his home on Ganesha Chaturthi. Kutubuddin Belagali of Yaraguppi village in Kundgol taluk found the idol at his doorstep early Monday morning. Instead of moving it elsewhere, he consulted Hindu elders in the village, installed it at home and performed the worship according to Hindu traditions.

The incident took place on Ganesha Chaturthi, when someone left the idol outside Kutubuddin's house. He spotted it as soon as he opened his door and immediately sought guidance from Hindu elders in the village.

Some elders told him that he could install the idol at home and perform the worship. They also offered him the option of placing it at the public Ganesha tent in the village if conducting the rituals at home was difficult.

Installed And Worshipped At Home

Kutubuddin decided to welcome the Ganesha idol that had arrived at his doorstep. He installed it at home and performed the rituals under the guidance of village priest Veerabhadrayya Shastri.

His family prepared traditional sweets and offered them to the deity as part of the worship. They followed Hindu rituals for the occasion, while members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities joined the prayers.

The gathering brought villagers from both communities together and became a notable moment of communal harmony in Yaraguppi.

Idol To Be Immersed On The Third Day

Kutubuddin said he was happy to accept the Ganesha idol that arrived at his doorstep and decided to perform the prayers and food offerings according to Hindu customs.

He also confirmed that the idol will be immersed on the third day, following the family's observance of the festival.

Since the installation, villagers have been visiting Kutubuddin's house to see the Ganesha idol and receive the offerings distributed as part of the worship.