Amul will open kiosks in 10 Bengaluru Metro stations after winning a global tender. The Karnataka govt. assures balance by allowing KMF to set up 8 Nandini outlets amid public backlash and political criticism.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that Amul outlets at Bengaluru Metro stations were approved through a global tender process, ensuring fairness and transparency. He stated that reversing the decision is not feasible at this stage.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said, "BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) published a global tender. Through this process, Amul was granted permission to open kiosks in 10 metro stations. This was a competitive process without any interference. Since Amul won the tender, changes cannot be made now."

Background: Amul vs Nandini controversy

The entry of Amul into Karnataka's dairy market has been a sensitive issue since early 2023, when it launched fresh milk and curd sales in Bengaluru. This led to widespread protests across the state, with citizens and farmer groups voicing concerns over the threat to KMF’s homegrown brand, Nandini.

The 'Save Nandini' campaign gained momentum, accusing the then BJP-led government of allowing Gujarat-based Amul to encroach on Nandini's market. Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, had strongly criticised the move at the time. Ironically, the current controversy over Amul kiosks in metro stations has now placed the Congress-led government in a defensive position.

Opportunity for KMF to open 8 Nandini outlets

Simultaneously, the Deputy CM emphasised the government's support for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which produces Nandini products. "We have instructed KMF as well. Nandini outlets will also be established in eight metro stations. The government's aim isn't to promote any specific brand but to provide the public with good choices," he stated.

Nandini should be given equal opportunity, says CT Ravi

Former minister CT Ravi responded, stressing the need for a level playing field. "If Nandini wasn't given a fair chance to compete for outlets, it's wrong. However, Amul might have secured the opportunity through the tender process. There should be healthy competition, free from politics," he said.

He added, "Our Nandini is also opening outlets in states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Nandini should have the capability to open outlets even in international airports. The government should reserve at least 10 metro stations for Nandini outlets. Let farmers' brands compete. That will be the path to the nation's progress."

Public backlash: 'We want Nandini, not Amul'

The decision has sparked strong opposition on social media. Users are trending the tagline “We want Nandini booth, not Amul…” and questioning the government's commitment to promoting Kannada products.

Many are asking:

Where has CM Siddaramaiah’s love for Kannada gone?

Does the ‘Save Nandini’ campaign still exist?

Why is the Congress, which previously protested Amul’s entry under the BJP, now silent?

Public outrage centres on why an outside brand is being promoted over Karnataka’s own dairy cooperative.

Which metro stations will have Amul kiosks?

BMRCL has permitted Amul to open kiosks at 10 key metro stations under an agreement with the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. These stations are: