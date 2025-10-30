Bengaluru’s civic body launched a bold campaign against habitual litterbugs, dumping garbage outside their homes to raise awareness. The move aims to enforce accountability and curb illegal waste dumping across the city.

Bengaluru: In a bold and unconventional move to tackle the city’s persistent littering problem, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has launched a unique civic awareness initiative called ‘Kasa Surisuva Habba’.

On Thursday, nearly 200 households in Bengaluru woke up to find piles of garbage dumped right outside their homes by the city’s own waste management workers. The dramatic step was part of a campaign to name, shame and reform habitual litterbugs who continue to dump waste in public places despite having access to door-to-door waste collection services.

Targeting Habitual Offenders Across Neighbourhoods

According to BSWML officials, the houses targeted under this drive were those already covered by the city’s robust waste collection network but were repeatedly found violating waste disposal norms. Authorities traced such households by analysing waste found at public black spots and deploying marshals to identify the offenders. Once confirmed, teams of pourakarmikas and auto-tippers carried out the symbolic act of returning garbage to these households.

Creating Awareness Through Accountability

Explaining the rationale behind the drive, a senior BSWML officer said the festival-themed approach was designed to raise awareness rather than merely punish violators.

“After dumping the garbage, residents were made to hand it back to the waste collectors themselves. In some areas, our workers helped clean up the site again, but fines were still imposed on those responsible,” the officer said.

The official added that this symbolic act aimed to reinforce civic responsibility and ensure Bengaluru’s streets remain free of garbage black spots.

Fines and Enforcement Measures

The drive, jointly carried out by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and BSWML, also includes strict penalties for violators. Offenders caught throwing garbage on roadsides or in non-designated areas face fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000.

BSWML Managing Director Karigowda confirmed that repeat offenders would face higher fines and stricter enforcement in the coming weeks.

Mixed Reactions from Citizens

The move has sparked a range of reactions both on the ground and online. While many citizens applauded the authorities’ bold step to instil civic discipline, others raised concerns about fairness, consistency and potential public inconvenience.

One user wrote, “This is a good step to create civic sense. But with lakhs of habitual offenders, this needs a scalable model, maybe linking fines to utility bills or enforcing community service for violators.”

Another commented, “If done fairly and after prior warning, this should be supported. But enforcement must be transparent and impartial.”

A third user criticised the approach, saying, “This is pointless. Heavy fines or community cleaning drives would make more sense, as dumping garbage back only affects neighbours.”

Another viral post read, “A Bengaluru man who said ‘I don’t care’ after throwing garbage on the road got the shock of his life when the same garbage was dumped at his doorstep. Brilliant move!”

Towards a Cleaner, More Responsible Bengaluru

Despite the mixed opinions, officials maintain that the initiative is already generating greater public awareness about responsible waste disposal.

“With continued citizen cooperation, Bengaluru can move closer to becoming a cleaner, more disciplined and environmentally conscious city,” a BSWML official said.