A BMTC bus got stuck in a pothole on Bengaluru's KR Road in Basavanagudi after pipeline work allegedly left the road damaged. The incident disrupted traffic and inconvenienced passengers, raising concerns over poor road restoration, civic works quality, and road safety in the city.

A BMTC bus got stuck in a pothole on KR Road in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, allegedly caused by improper pipeline work carried out on the road. The incident caused inconvenience to passengers and disrupted traffic movement in the busy area.

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The bus, which was travelling from Padmanabhanagar towards Market, got trapped in the pothole and tilted to one side. The incident has raised concerns among commuters, bus drivers, and residents over the condition of Bengaluru roads and the quality of infrastructure work being carried out across the city.

Pipeline Work Leaves Road Unsafe For Vehicles

According to reports, the pothole was created after pipeline work was carried out on KR Road. However, the damaged portion of the road was allegedly not restored properly after the work was completed.

Instead of carrying out proper repairs, the potholes were reportedly filled with soil and gravel, leaving the road surface unstable for vehicles. The poor condition of the road eventually led to the BMTC bus getting stuck, raising questions about the execution and monitoring of civic works.

Passengers Face Trouble As Traffic Disrupted

Following the incident, traffic movement on the road was affected, causing inconvenience to commuters. Passengers travelling on the BMTC bus faced delays as efforts were made to remove the vehicle from the pothole.

Bus drivers and members of the public expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the road and questioned the accountability of authorities responsible for carrying out and supervising such works.

Public Raises Concerns Over Bengaluru Road Safety

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and the quality of civic infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. Residents have demanded immediate action from the concerned departments to ensure that roads are properly restored after repair and pipeline works.

Commuters have also urged authorities to conduct regular inspections and take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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