Bengaluru's Food Safety Department conducted surprise inspections at five-star hotels, with mutton samples sent for laboratory testing over quality concerns. Health Minister U.T. Khader said strict action will follow if violations are confirmed.

The Food Safety Department's surprise inspections at luxury five-star hotels in Bengaluru have drawn considerable attention across Karnataka, prompting Health Minister UT Khader to clarify the government's position. Speaking exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News, Khader said the inspections were not aimed at targeting any particular hotel but were conducted to ensure that food safety and hygiene standards are maintained across the city.

"The idea is to make sure that cleanliness is maintained everywhere, right from the ground level up," he said.

Cleanliness Is A Must, From Street Stalls To 5-Star Hotels

Khader said there would be no compromise on food safety, regardless of the type of establishment.

"Whether it's a roadside eatery or a five-star hotel, the food they serve to customers must be clean. We didn't receive any specific complaints about these five-star hotels. These surprise raids were carried out keeping public health and hygiene in mind," he said.

Suspicious Mutton Samples Sent To Laboratory

During the inspections, officials reportedly raised concerns about the quality of mutton being used at some hotels. The meat is often sourced from other states and, in some cases, from overseas.

Commenting on the matter, Khader said, "There are doubts about the quality of mutton being supplied from abroad. We have already sent the food samples to a laboratory for testing."

He warned that strict action would follow if any violations were confirmed.

"The lab report will be out soon. As soon as we get it, we will take strict legal action against any hotel found at fault," he said.

Minister Advises Parents Against Celebrity Influence

Khader also urged parents not to be influenced by celebrity endorsements when making decisions about their children's food and health.

"Don't take your children to a five-star hotel to drink the same juice a celebrity does. Celebrities don't actually drink that juice; they are just acting for advertisements. You must take care of your own health and your children's health," he said.

Khader said the inspections should serve as a warning to hotels across Bengaluru and confirmed that similar food safety inspections will continue in the future.