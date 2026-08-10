A massive pothole filled with muddy rainwater on the Mangaluru-Kerala road prompted local youths to stage a unique ‘Kere Dada’ protest. A video of the unusual demonstration went viral, after which officials reportedly began temporary repair work.

A massive pothole filled with muddy rainwater on a road connecting Mangaluru and Kerala has become the centre of an unusual protest after a group of local youths staged a satirical demonstration to highlight the authorities' alleged failure to repair the damaged stretch. With the pothole resembling a small lake, the youths turned the waterlogged road into a makeshift playground and staged a symbolic game of ‘Kere Dada’ to draw public attention to the issue.

The unusual protest quickly caught the attention of motorists, pedestrians and residents, while a video of the youths playing around the muddy pothole went viral on social media. The protest has also renewed concerns over the condition of the road, particularly during the monsoon, when rain-filled potholes have made commuting difficult and potentially hazardous.

Youths Turn Pothole Into Makeshift Playground

According to local residents, the road has developed several potholes, with heavy rain making the situation worse. One of the largest potholes has reportedly filled with muddy water, giving it the appearance of a small lake.

Angered by the lack of repair work despite the inconvenience caused to motorists and pedestrians, the youths decided to stage a satirical protest. Standing around the water-filled pothole, they played ‘Kere Dada’, using the unusual scene to highlight the poor condition of the road.

The protest drew the attention of passers-by and quickly became a talking point among local residents.

Viral Video, Draws Public Attention

A video showing the youths playing ‘Kere Dada’ around the muddy pothole has gone viral on social media. The footage has received widespread attention and support from members of the public, who have expressed frustration over the condition of the road.

Daily commuters reportedly face difficulties navigating the stretch, particularly during rainy weather. Pedestrians are also forced to negotiate muddy and waterlogged sections of the road.

Villagers Demand Immediate Road Repairs

Residents have urged the concerned department and officials to take immediate action and repair the damaged road. They said motorists and pedestrians should not have to face continued inconvenience because of potholes and waterlogging.

The road is reportedly part of the Mangaluru-Kerala route, making its condition a concern for regular commuters and other road users.

Officials Begin Temporary Repair Work

The protest appears to have drawn the attention of the authorities. In another video, officials can reportedly be seen carrying out temporary work to fill the waterlogged pothole and make the stretch safer for traffic.

The development has created a clear before-and-after contrast, with the youths' satirical ‘Kere Dada’ protest highlighting the problem before officials began temporary repair work.

Residents, however, are expected to seek a permanent solution to the damaged road rather than temporary repairs, particularly with the monsoon continuing to cause waterlogging and further deterioration.