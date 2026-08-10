An elderly couple from Hadadi village in Davanagere taluk died within hours of each other. Siddajji passed away on Sunday night, while her 75-year-old husband Mallajja died around 10:30 am on August 10, leaving their family and village in deep mourning.

In a deeply tragic incident, an elderly couple from Hadadi village in Davanagere taluk died within hours of each other, leaving their family, relatives and the entire village in shock. The couple, Siddajji and her 75-year-old husband, Mallajja, had spent several decades together. Their deaths on the same day have left the village mourning the loss of the elderly couple.

What Exactly Happened?

Siddajji had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time. She passed away on Sunday night after her condition reportedly worsened despite treatment. Her family and relatives were preparing for her final rites on the morning of August 10.

However, shortly before the funeral arrangements were to begin, another tragedy struck. Mallajja, who was reportedly overcome with grief following his wife's death, suddenly fell ill. At around 10:30 am, he too passed away, reportedly due to age-related health complications.

A Village In Mourning

The deaths of the couple within a few hours have left their family in deep shock. Relatives and villagers gathered at their home to pay their final respects.

The sight of two funeral processions leaving the same house on the same day has left the people of Hadadi deeply saddened. Preparations are currently underway for the last rites of Mallajja and Siddajji, with relatives and villagers coming together to bid farewell to the couple.