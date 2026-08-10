A baby girl from Gangavathi in Koppal district has reportedly set a world record after her Aadhaar registration was completed just five days after birth. The International Book of Records recognised the achievement and honoured her with a medal and certificate.

A baby girl from Sriramnagar in Gangavathi taluk has reportedly earned a place in the world record books after her Aadhaar registration was completed just five days after her birth. Anchuri Reyanka Trinayani was born on May 1, 2026, and her parents completed the Aadhaar registration process by May 6. The International Book of Records has recognised the achievement and honoured the baby with a medal and certificate.

Aadhaar Registration Completed In Five Days

Trinayani is the daughter of Dr A Pavankumar and Dr Varalakshmipal, residents of Sriramnagar. She was born at Vivekananda Hospital in Gangavathi on May 1, 2026.

Her parents immediately began the process of completing her birth and Aadhaar registration formalities. Within five days of her birth, her Aadhaar registration was completed on May 6.

The family said Trinayani has set a record for being the youngest child to have her Aadhaar registration completed.

Honour From International Book Of Records

The International Book of Records has officially recognised the achievement and honoured Trinayani with a world record medal and certificate.

G Ramakrishna of Sriramnagar shared details of the achievement in a press statement. The recognition has brought happiness to the family and the local community in Gangavathi.