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Vijayanagar Wild Boar Menace: Corn Crop Destroyed, Farmers Demand Forest Department Action
Farmers in Vijayanagar are facing crop losses after wild boars reportedly destroyed more than half an acre of corn cultivated by farmer Veeresh in Nimbalageri village. Villagers have urged the Forest Department to act and provide relief.
Vijayanagar Farmers Face Drought And Wild Boar Menace
Farmers in Vijayanagar district, already struggling with severe drought due to inadequate and untimely rainfall, are now facing further crop losses due to wild boar attacks.
Herds of wild boars have reportedly entered farmlands and destroyed crops, adding to the farmers' financial burden and leaving them distressed.
Wild Boars Destroy Corn Crop Overnight
A shocking incident was reported in Nimbalageri village of Kudligi taluk in Vijayanagar district, where a herd of wild boars allegedly entered a farmer's field overnight and destroyed his crop.
Farmer Veeresh had cultivated corn on two acres of land after taking out a loan. However, on Saturday night, the wild boars damaged more than half an acre of the crop, leaving him distressed.
Hard-Earned Crop Destroyed By Wild Boars
With no rain, farmer Veeresh had worked hard to grow the corn using water from a borewell. However, just as he was preparing to harvest the crop, a herd of wild boars destroyed the corn ears, causing him heavy financial losses.
"We worked hard to grow the crop despite the drought. Just when we were about to bring the harvest home, the wild boars destroyed everything," the farmer said tearfully.
Villagers Demand Forest Department Action
Residents of Nimbalageri have expressed anger over the Forest Department's alleged failure to take appropriate action despite the increasing presence of wild boars, bears and other wild animals in villages around Kudligi taluk.
Villagers and farmer organisations have urged forest officials to visit the affected area, inspect the damage and provide relief to farmer Veeresh, who is distressed after losing his crop.
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