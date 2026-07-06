A Bengaluru techie's emotional Instagram video about buying his family's dream home has gone viral. Vishal Sharma said the joy of home ownership belonged to his entire family, highlighting how purchasing a house brought everyone together in a way renting never could.

For many people, buying a home is more than just a financial milestone. It represents years of hard work, family support and the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. A Bengaluru techie has captured that emotion in a heartfelt Instagram video that has struck a chord with social media users. Sharing the story of the day he registered his new home, he reflected on how purchasing a house brought his entire family together in a way that renting never could.

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The video was shared on Instagram by Vishal Sharma with the caption, "The Day We Bought Our Family Home: More Than Just a Signature."

The caption further read: "We share our emotional journey of registering our new home, highlighting how buying a house brought our whole family together and created a happiness that renting never could."

Buying a House Brought the Whole Family Together

In the video, Vishal Sharma spoke about the emotions he experienced on the day his home was officially registered.

He said, "That day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did. On the day of registration, only my signature was on the paper, but the joy was of the whole family. My Parents especially came to Bangalore, my brother, my sister, everyone was with me. The parents' blessings, children's excitement, and everyone's faces had a different smile. Then I realised that I was not buying a house alone; the whole family had become a part of this journey. And that day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did."

His message highlighted that while the property was legally registered in his name, the achievement belonged to the entire family, who had supported him throughout the journey.

Video Strikes a Chord on Social Media

The emotional video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users relating to the sentiment behind buying a family home.

Several users praised Sharma for capturing the emotional significance of home ownership and congratulated him on achieving a major life milestone.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "The happiness on their faces means everything. "

Second user commented: "Keep all of them happy and yourselves. God bless!"

Third user commented: "Proud of you."

The heartfelt reactions reflected how Sharma's story resonated with people who viewed home ownership not merely as an investment, but as a moment of shared happiness and family togetherness.