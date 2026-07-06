A severe lecturer shortage at the Government Boys' Pre-University College in Sindhanur, Raichur district, has left just four lecturers teaching 332 Science students. Parents have urged the government to appoint more faculty and improve basic facilities.

Hundreds of students at the Government Boys' Pre-University College at PWD Camp in Sindhanur town of Raichur district are facing academic difficulties due to a severe shortage of lecturers. Despite enrolling more than 550 students across the Science, Arts and Commerce streams, the college continues to function with an inadequate number of teaching staff. The situation is particularly critical in the Science stream, where just four lecturers are responsible for teaching 332 students, raising concerns among parents and students about the quality of education and the timely completion of the syllabus.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Admissions Rise But Lecturer Strength Remains Unchanged

The college witnessed a significant increase in admissions for the 2026-27 academic year following the outstanding performance of its second-year PU students in the 2025-26 examinations.

However, the Department of Pre-University Education has not appointed additional lecturers to match the increase in student enrolment. As a result, the existing faculty members are struggling to manage regular classes, laboratory sessions and other academic activities, leaving students at a disadvantage.

Government College a Lifeline for Economically Weaker Students

The Government Boys' Pre-University College serves as an important educational institution for students from economically weaker and middle-class families who cannot afford the fees charged by private colleges.

The college currently has 332 students in the Science stream, including 208 first-year and 124 second-year students. The Arts stream has 120 students, while the Commerce stream has 85 students. Both the Science and Arts streams are facing a severe shortage of lecturers.

Science Stream Faces Acute Lecturer Shortage

Parents have expressed concern over the inadequate number of lecturers in the Science stream.

One parent said, "This year, 208 students have enrolled in the first-year Science stream, and more than 170 attend classes every day. It is impossible to teach such a large number of students in a single classroom. If the students are divided into two sections, the quality of teaching will improve. At present, there are only two permanent lecturers and two guest lecturers. More lecturers should be appointed immediately."

Arts Students Also Affected

The Arts stream is facing similar challenges. The college has only one Sociology lecturer, who has been deputed to Ambamath College for three days a week. As a result, regular classes and the completion of the syllabus have been affected.

With 120 students enrolled in the first and second-year Arts courses, the lecturer has to divide his time between two institutions, making it difficult to conduct classes effectively. Parents have demanded that the deputation be cancelled and that the lecturer be retained at the Government Boys' Pre-University College. They have also urged the authorities to appoint a guest lecturer for Ambamath College instead.

Parents Seek Immediate Government Intervention

As classes for the new academic session are already underway, parents, including Somanath, Basavaraj and Nagaraj, have appealed to the local MLA and MLC to intervene in the matter.

They have urged the elected representatives to take up the issue with the Department of Pre-University Education and ensure the appointment of at least four additional lecturers for the Science stream. They have also sought the cancellation of the Sociology lecturer's deputation and demanded that the college be provided with adequate teaching staff and other essential facilities to ensure uninterrupted learning for students.