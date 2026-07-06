1 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

The ghost rumour that started in 2003!

Bengaluru's MG Road is always buzzing, even at night. But for years, a strange horror story about this area has been doing the rounds online. You'll find many versions of it on Google, blogs, and Reddit. But here's the catch: there's no official proof or police record for this story. Still, it remains one of Bengaluru's most popular urban legends. The rumour mill says it all started in 2003 after a young woman from an MG Road BPO died in a road accident. People claim that after her death, spooky things started happening in that office at midnight, like landlines ringing on their own and shadows of a woman in white.