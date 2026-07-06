Bengaluru Ghost Story: Is a Spirit Haunting This MG Road Call Centre? READ On
Is a ghost really roaming around a call centre on Bengaluru's MG Road? This horror story has been going viral for years. We break down the truth behind this spooky tale.
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The ghost rumour that started in 2003!
Bengaluru's MG Road is always buzzing, even at night. But for years, a strange horror story about this area has been doing the rounds online. You'll find many versions of it on Google, blogs, and Reddit. But here's the catch: there's no official proof or police record for this story. Still, it remains one of Bengaluru's most popular urban legends. The rumour mill says it all started in 2003 after a young woman from an MG Road BPO died in a road accident. People claim that after her death, spooky things started happening in that office at midnight, like landlines ringing on their own and shadows of a woman in white.
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Another viral tale: Love, betrayal, and revenge!
There's another long horror story that's also gone viral on social media. According to this tale, a young woman joined a call centre on MG Road and fell in love with her team leader. The story goes that after he betrayed her, the spirit of a woman who had committed suicide possessed her body. People talk about strange events in the office—computers shutting down on their own, phones ringing, the smell of burnt hair, and the feeling of someone whispering in their ear. The story ends with the young woman dying in a road accident. Many versions of this tale have millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms.
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So, is this spooky story even true?
So far, there is no official document, police report, or any credible evidence to back up this story. No official source has ever confirmed which call centre this incident supposedly happened in. That's why most people consider it an 'Urban Legend' or just a made-up horror story. Psychologists say that things like night shifts, stress, lack of sleep, and a fearful atmosphere can make these experiences feel very real. This is why such stories stay alive among people for years.
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A quick heads-up for our readers.
This article is based on stories that have gone viral on social media. There is no official confirmation about the events, people, or places mentioned here. The only purpose of this article is to give you information about a popular urban legend.
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