A woman named Khushboo got her period unexpectedly during a protest and stained her clothes. She wrote, "I'll forever be grateful to the people who came forward to help me at that critical moment."

The CJP protests are still going on in the national capital, with many people showing their support across the country. Amidst all this, many people are also coming forward to help protesters with food and water. A young woman named Khushboo has now shared a similar heartwarming experience.

Khushboo was taking part in the protest when she unexpectedly got her period and stained her clothes. She has now posted about the strangers who came forward to help her.

"I got my period unexpectedly, and my clothes were stained and completely ruined. I will forever be grateful to those who came forward to help me in that crucial moment," Khushboo wrote. In a video she shared on social media, a young man can be seen taking a sanitary pad out of his bag and giving it to her. Khushboo also thanked the young man and the others who were with him.

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The video also had a message written on it: "When I got my period during the protest, a few young men and a girl helped me. One young man, in particular, took the lead. They took me to a safe place and gave me tissue paper and a sanitary pad to clean up. A huge thank you to everyone."

The video quickly went viral on social media. Many people left comments praising the young men for their help. People said that menstruation is a normal thing and that today's youth understand this. One of the people who helped her also commented, "Happy that we could help you."

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