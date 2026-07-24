A woman in Dehradun shared a viral video claiming her Rapido driver abandoned her mid-trip in the rain. The incident occurred after she refused to take an alternate route not shown on the app, leading the driver to end the ride. This event has sparked a significant online debate about the safety and accountability of ride-hailing services.

A woman claimed that a Rapido driver abandoned her in the middle of her trip, making what should have been an ordinary ride back home upsetting. She said that when she declined to follow a route that was not shown on the app's map, the driver terminated the excursion. Despite the fact that she was with a male acquaintance, the incident raised questions about ride-hailing platforms' accountability and rider safety.

The woman, Janvi Choudhary, revealed the event that happened in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in a video that she shared on Instagram. The caption that appeared above the video stated, "This guy from Rapido can dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining."

She was heard informing the driver at the start of the video that she would share the event on social media, but he didn't seem to care. Janvi, who was clearly irritated, said that despite the route not showing up on the app's map, the driver insisted on driving a different road behind a hill. She said that she would not follow the unknown route.

Following this, the driver allegedly urged her to exit the vehicle in the middle of the voyage, despite the severe rain. She further said that when questioned and mistreated, he gave her a "attitude" and said, "Mai wahi karunga meri gaadi hai meri marzi (I will do what I want, it is my car, so I will do as I please)."

She shared that she even offered him extra money as he would not get any passengers on his way back because it was already night. The woman then asked, “Where is woman safety, Rapido? IG you had a feature like that?"

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

Since then, the video has gained popularity on the internet, with users denouncing the driver's alleged behaviour and calling for ride-hailing services to implement more stringent safety procedures for customers, particularly for women riding at night.

“Don’t use Rapido, it’s not safe for women, saying this with my personal experience," wrote a user.

Another said, “Trueee!! I faced this issues multiple times still no action was taken."

“@rapidoapp pathetic service, this is shameful." an individual commented.