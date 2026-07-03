A software engineer in Bengaluru, Siddhartha Mukherji, shared a viral video claiming his residential society's management shut down the lift to inconvenience him while he was moving furniture. He termed the incident an example of "tenant hate," sparking a widespread online debate about discrimination against renters and society regulations.

A software engineer in Bengaluru has claimed that the management of his residential society shut down the lift so they could not use it. Earlier this week, Siddhartha Mukherji posted a video on Instagram in which he criticised the "old uncles" in management for causing renters inconvenience.

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“Bangalore ki societies mein jo buddhe managers hote hain na, depressed aur lonely, kitne bewakoof hote hain main dikhata hun aapko (These Bangalore societies has elderly managers who are depressed and lonely. I’ll show you how stupid they are),” Mukherji said, before panning the camera to show an inoperational lift.

The man stated that he was relocating some furniture and other belongings to one of the upper floors because he was a renter in the society. The managers of the organization determined that other residents would be inconvenienced when they packed and moved furniture using the elevator.

Their answer? Shut off the elevator altogether. He stated in the video, "Hamara saaman shift ho raha tha, toh inhone kaha aap lift mein saaman rakhoge toh inconvenience hoga logon ko."

Mukherji pointed out the ridiculousness of their managerial action, noting how it ended up affecting citizens much more. He demonstrated how some people on the third level were forced to travel numerous stairs since the lift had been rendered inoperative.

The technician went on to say that shutting down the lift helped no one; it just made the "old uncles" happy since they had managed to bother the renters who live on rent. “The tenant hate is real,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

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How Did Internet React?

The video sparked a conversation about how some residential societies discriminate between apartment-owners and tenants. One Instagram user asserted, "This issue affects all of India, not just Bangalore." Another wrote, "It seems like some retired society managers simply miss having control."

“I hope you know that household goods/furnitures (especially the heavy ones) cannot be taken up using the passenger lift. I have seen idiots mindlessly dumping heavy furniture in passenger lifts and then damaging the system causing more inconvenience,” one viewer countered, claiming the management was not entirely in the wrong.