A heartwarming video of a Blinkit delivery partner winning a Rs 1,000 tip by playing a game of darts with a customer has gone viral. The video, shared by Instagram user Ganesh Sharma, shows the rider successfully hitting the target after an initial miss, leading to a celebratory pizza party with the customer.

A touching video that shows a Blinkit delivery partner sharing a dinner with a client and collecting a Rs 1,000 incentive has gone viral on social media. In a footage provided by an Instagram user, the delivery guy was challenged to pay darts, with a gratuity guaranteed if he succeeded. The tenacious rider missed his first attempt, but in the next round, he struck it precisely. Blinkit's official partner handle responded with gratitude as the exchange swiftly turned into a joyous pizza party.

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A glimpse of the delivery partner going for the bull's eye in a darts game can be seen in the video posted by Instagram user Ganesh Sharma. He ended up playing the game with a client, as shown in the next shot. It seems out that when the Blinkit partner arrived for delivery, Sharma went up to him and promised to tip him Rs 1,000 if he could strike inside a specific region on the dartboard.

Initially, the rider misses but reaches the target on the next round. What happens in the video is even more wonderful. It shows Sharma, the rider and a few other men having pizza.

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The post prompted a range of responses, including one from the official Instagram account of Blinkit Delivery Partners. While appreciating the gesture, the company wrote, “POV: Delivery Partner got the VIP customer experience.”

Internet Reacts

A person wrote, "guys making other guys happy is good. Let us lift each other's weights and share happiness. Brotherhood." Another person said, "You are a man of culture."

A third person said, "This video is fantastic. "You made my day!" A fourth user said, "This is how chill I aspire to be." A fifth chimed up, "Bas itna amir banna hai [I want to be this rich]."