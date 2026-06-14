KSRTC has announced the ‘Priyadarshini’ free bus travel scheme for women in Kerala. The scheme will begin on June 15 with Zero ticket travel from 9 am onwards. Detailed guidelines on eligibility, timings and travel rules have been issued.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced detailed guidelines for the implementation of the UDF government’s ‘Priyadarshini’ free travel scheme for women. The initiative is set to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 15 at 8:30 am, following which eligible women passengers will be able to avail free travel on designated ordinary buses. As per the rules, free ‘0’ tickets will be issued from 9 am onwards, while journeys undertaken before 9 am will not be eligible for the scheme.

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To help passengers easily identify buses included under the scheme, KSRTC has confirmed that ordinary buses covered under the initiative will display a ‘Priyadarshini’ sticker. The transport corporation has also published the detailed guidelines on its official website for public reference.

Scheme Launch And Timings

The scheme will officially commence after the Chief Minister’s inauguration at 8:30 am on June 15. However, free travel benefits, including the issuance of ‘0’ tickets, will be available only from 9 am onwards. Passengers travelling before this time will not be eligible for free travel.

Ticketing Rules And Travel Conditions

Although travel under the scheme is free for eligible women, passengers are still required to obtain a ticket. They must inform the conductor of their destination and collect a ‘0’ ticket before boarding or during travel.

If a passenger’s travel plans change and they need to alight at a different stop than mentioned on the ticket, they must inform the conductor accordingly.

Guidelines For Accompanied Passengers

KSRTC has also clarified rules regarding accompanying passengers. Boys aged between five and 11 years travelling with women will be required to purchase half tickets. Male companions travelling with women must purchase regular tickets, and their presence must be clearly informed to the conductor.

If a man is purchasing tickets for a group, he must specify the number of women passengers in the group before ticket issuance.

Luggage Allowance And Bus Identification

Women availing free travel under the scheme are permitted to carry up to 15 kg of luggage without any additional charge, in line with existing rules for ordinary bus services.

Passengers can identify eligible buses by the ‘Priyadarshini’ sticker displayed on them.

KSRTC has extended its wishes to passengers, stating, “Happy journey, safe journey.”