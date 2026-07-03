A viral video from Bengaluru shows a long queue, including seemingly wealthy people, waiting for free meals at a new restaurant. The video's creator sparked a debate by labeling this phenomenon as "psychological poverty," leading to mixed reactions online.

Passersby were left wondering what was going on when they saw a large group of individuals waiting outside a building. Turns out the wait was for a restaurant serving free meals. A man walking through the Bengaluru neighbourhood where the restaurant was situated took a video of the event, which showed people in a long wait.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He discussed Indians' "psychological poverty" as opposed to their "financial poverty" after posting the video to Instagram. He remarked, "Try to guess why there is such a long queue." He said he was taken aback by the unusually lengthy queue.

“I have only seen such a long line in temples in front of God. Today, I was very surprised to see that there is actually poverty in India. But that poverty is at a mental level, not a financial one."

The footage was recorded during a restaurant’s three-day free meal advertising campaign. The user went on to say that a large number of those in queue seemed to be from wealthy households. "Parents, wives, husbands, and kids were in line with those from good families."

They have been in line for 2.5 to 3 hours. Because a new restaurant has been opened. There is an offer for 3 days: 29th June, 30th June and 1st July," he said. “They are serving food for free."

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

Hundreds of people saw the video online and responded with astonishment, sarcasm, and surprise. Some people, meanwhile, added that taking advantage of such an offer was harmless.

"Kitne velle log hain hamare yahan. Free ke liye kuch bhi," someone said.

“I am quite sure agar free ka hai to sab extra hi mangaynge aur waste hi karenge kyuki civic sense bhi to nhi hai," said another guy.

“No doubt most of them will be well educated. What a pity. Education has nothing to do with character. Parents teaching their children to follow the same," someone else said.

Meanwhile, someone said, “So? Is that a crime?” A user wrote, “Babai Tiffins generally has this crowd even when it's not free.” A other individual stated, "This does not happen only in India; I have seen the same in Italy, Vietnam, and other countries for popular eateries."