A railway official rescued a passenger who fell from the moving Haripriya Express at Belagavi railway station on November 14. His quick action helped avert a possible tragedy.

A railway official's quick thinking and timely intervention helped avert a possible tragedy at Belagavi railway station in Karnataka after a passenger fell from a moving train while attempting to alight. The incident, which occurred on November 14, has drawn attention on social media, with the railway official receiving appreciation for his presence of mind and courage. The passenger reportedly lost his balance while getting down from the Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Express on Platform No. 1.

As the train continued moving, the passenger was at risk of being run over. However, railway official Sangamesh Kalburgi, who was on duty at the station, noticed the situation and immediately rushed to his aid. He managed to pull the passenger to safety just in time, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Passenger Falls While Alighting From Moving Train

According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.35 pm on November 14 at Belagavi railway station. The passenger was attempting to alight from the Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Express when he accidentally slipped and fell onto the platform.

With the train still in motion, the situation quickly became dangerous, as the passenger risked being dragged or falling beneath the train. The incident occurred on Platform No. 1, where railway staff were present.

Railway Official Rushes To Passenger's Rescue

At the critical moment, railway official Sangamesh Kalburgi, who was on duty at the station, reacted swiftly after noticing the passenger fall.

He immediately rushed towards the passenger and pulled him away from the moving train. His quick response helped prevent the passenger from coming under the wheels.

The rescue highlighted the importance of alertness and presence of mind among railway personnel, particularly in situations that require immediate action.

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Passenger Escapes Without Visible Injuries

Fortunately, the passenger did not sustain any visible injuries in the incident. Following the rescue, he left the railway station safely along with his relatives.

The swift intervention prevented the situation from escalating into a major accident. The incident also highlighted the risks associated with attempting to board or alight from a moving train.

Railway Official's Courage Draws Appreciation On Social Media

Sangamesh Kalburgi's alertness, courage and dedication to duty have drawn appreciation after the rescue incident was shared on social media.

His timely action helped save a passenger from a potentially life-threatening situation at Belagavi railway station. The incident serves as a reminder of how quick thinking and responsible action by railway personnel can make a crucial difference during emergencies.

The rescue has also brought attention to passenger safety at railway stations and the importance of waiting for trains to come to a complete stop before boarding or alighting.