A confrontation over littering at a railway station has sparked a debate on civic sense after a family allegedly defended throwing peanut shells on the platform by claiming they had paid for their train tickets

A video showing a man confronting a family for littering a railway platform has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions about civic responsibility and public cleanliness.

The incident reportedly involved a family sitting on a railway platform and throwing peanut shells around instead of disposing of the waste properly. A man nearby noticed their behaviour and decided to question them about it.

During the confrontation, he pointed out the mess they were creating and asked whether they would behave similarly inside their own homes. He also reminded them that a railway station is a shared public space and should be kept clean.

Family Defends Behaviour, Says They Have Paid For Tickets

What caught people's attention was the family's response when the man questioned their actions.

Instead of acknowledging the littering, a family member reportedly argued that they had purchased train tickets and were therefore entitled to sit on the platform.

The man, however, challenged this justification, questioning whether buying a ticket gave anyone the right to dirty public property.

The exchange highlighted a familiar issue surrounding the use of public spaces, where some people appear to confuse having access to a facility with having the freedom to misuse it.

Viral Video, Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense And Public Cleanliness

The confrontation has triggered conversations online, with social media users criticising the family's response and questioning the lack of basic civic responsibility. Several users reportedly called for better civic education and stricter penalties to discourage littering in public places.

The incident has once again brought attention to the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness at railway stations and other public facilities.

While railway authorities and sanitation workers work to maintain clean surroundings, such efforts can only succeed when passengers and visitors also contribute by disposing of their waste responsibly.