A Bengaluru mother, Nivedita Rai, shared a heartwarming story on Instagram about a Flipkart delivery executive. The delivery person called her for a late-night diaper delivery instead of ringing the doorbell to avoid waking her baby. The thoughtful gesture has since gone viral, earning widespread praise online.

A Flipkart delivery executive's decision to make a phone call instead of pressing a doorbell has become a heartwarming talking point online after a Bengaluru mother shared the reason behind the gesture. Nivedita Rai, a resident of Bengaluru, recently posted a video on Instagram detailing a conversation she had with a Flipkart Minutes delivery worker who profoundly moved her with his calm thoughtfulness.

Since it was uploaded on the Instagram site, the delivery partner's sensitivity has received a lot of praise. Explaining what happened, Rai said she realised late at night that her baby had run out of diapers.

"Suddenly, I realised that my baby's diapers were completely over. I had totally forgotten to order them during the day. So, around 10 PM, I quickly placed an order on Flipkart Minutes, hoping it would arrive soon," she wrote. A short while later, instead of hearing the doorbell ring, Rai received a phone call.

"Madam, please open the door," the delivery executive told her. Curious, she stepped outside and asked why he hadn't simply pressed the bell. His reply, she said, caught her completely off guard.

"He smiled and said, 'I saw it was a diaper order. I thought there must be a baby at home, and the baby might be sleeping. I didn't want to wake the baby, so I called instead,'" Rai recalled.

For the young mother, it wasn't just about receiving a delivery, it was the thoughtfulness behind the gesture that stayed with her. The video carried the on-screen text: "The sweetest delivery experience I've ever had with delivery guy."

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Social media users have subsequently reacted favourably to the post, commending the delivery executive for going above and beyond in such a straightforward yet significant way.

The episode, according to many, served as a reminder that compassion frequently resides in the tiniest actions. Others praised the delivery partner for demonstrating empathy in spite of the demands of a fast-paced work; some saw the exchange as a positive illustration of customer service done correctly.