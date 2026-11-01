Two men allegedly harassed a woman and smashed her car's side mirror with a helmet in Bengaluru. Following a social media post about the incident, Koramangala Police confirmed that a complaint had been registered and legal action would follow.

A road rage incident in Bengaluru has sparked concerns over women's safety and the growing instances of aggressive behaviour on the city's roads. Two men allegedly misbehaved with a woman who was travelling in her car and smashed the vehicle's side mirror with a helmet. The incident has drawn criticism on social media, with users demanding strict legal action against those responsible. It has also renewed concerns about road safety and the need to ensure that motorists, particularly women, can travel without fear of harassment or intimidation.

Woman Harassed, Car Mirror Smashed in Bengaluru

According to a post shared on social media, two men allegedly behaved inappropriately with a woman inside her car before damaging its side mirror with a helmet. The post described the incident as more than a case of road rage and called for such behaviour to be treated as a serious offence.

It also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Bengaluru, alleging that road rage incidents were becoming increasingly common and that offenders appeared to have little fear of legal consequences.

Tagging Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru City Traffic Police, the post urged the authorities to identify the accused and initiate strict legal action. It also called for stronger measures to ensure women's safety on Bengaluru roads.

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Bengaluru Police Respond to Complaint

Responding to the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South-East Division, Bengaluru City Police, said: "The complaint has been duly registered at Koramangala Police Station, and appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated."

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Koramangala Police Station also confirmed that the complaint had been registered, stating: "The complaint has been registered at Koramangala Police Station, and necessary legal action will be initiated."

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How Did Social Media React?

The incident prompted several reactions on social media, with users expressing concern over the safety of motorists and the increasing number of road rage incidents in Bengaluru.

One user commented: "Similar kinds of incidents are happening frequently. Let appropriate legal action be taken against them so that people can travel, work, and carry out their activities in a safe and fearless environment."

A second user commented: "Such incidents are increasing in Banglore especially."

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A third user commented: "Thanks for recording and sharing this, incidents like this are on the rise. These guys chase the car until you stop in traffic/signal and always damage the car."

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The incident has once again drawn attention to road rage and women's safety in Bengaluru. Social media users have urged the police to take appropriate action and ensure that such incidents are dealt with firmly.