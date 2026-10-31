A Bengaluru family travelling to Varanasi found chicken pieces in their veg biryani at an airport eatery. The incident sparked an online debate, with the family demanding an investigation by FSSAI and airport authorities.

An eatery at Bengaluru Airport witnessed chaotic and tense scenes after a family traveling from Varanasi discovered chicken pieces in their vegetarian biryani order at Terminal 1 on Saturday, October 31.

In a video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Piyush Agrawal, a family member can be seen holding up a plate of biryani and showing small pieces of chicken mixed into what was ordered as a strictly vegetarian meal at the Taste of India outlet near Gates 16 and 17 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

The user, who is part of the family travelling to Varanasi from Bengaluru, claimed that the outlet admitted to the mistake after airport security and floor management stepped in to mediate the situation.

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How Did the Family Find Chicken in Their Veg Meal?

Piyush Agrawal and his family were reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi and had stopped at the airport outlet for a quick bite before boarding their flight. However, after ordering vegetarian biryani to share, they noticed small, distinct pieces of chicken mixed into the rice just a few bites in.

In his first Tweet, Piyush stated that the family strictly follows a vegetarian diet, which made the incident particularly painful and hurt their ‘religious sentiments’, adding that the restaurant manager and chef admitted that the food served to them indeed had a mix of chicken. He even shared two food bills that showed ‘Veg Dum Biryani’.

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In another tweet, Piyush issued a clarification, stating that there were only tiny pieces of chicken scattered inside the dish and the family was unaware that the dish contained non-vegetarian pieces until after a few bites were eaten. He also claimed that the full amount was paid and they were not seeking any refund from the restaurant despite the error,

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Piyush and his family demanded an official investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Kempegowda International Airport management to review kitchen prep logs and CCTV footage.

The X user also shared a clarification, stating that the family had found only tiny pieces of chicken in the biryani rather than a full chicken piece.

Netizens Debate Family's Complaint Over Chicken in Veg Biryani

The chaotic scenes at Bengaluru Airport over chicken allegedly being served in vegetarian biryani sparked a heated debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over the family's complaint and choice of restaurant.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned the family’s decision to order veg food from a restaurant that serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, while others asked whether the family had consumed most of the biryani before discovering chicken pieces inside the rice.

Another section of users defends the family’s complaint, arguing that the restaurants must ensure that there is no mix-up between veg and non-veg orders, while some point out that customers have the right to receive exactly what they pay for, regardless of whether an outlet serves both types of food.

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Meanwhile, Bengaluru airport authorities or the outlet has released an official statement with regard to the allegations. However, the airport security personnel and floor managers had to step in to de-escalate the situation and address the passenger's immediate concerns.

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