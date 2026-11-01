A German woman singing the Kannada song ‘Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi’ during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Munich has won hearts online, highlighting the growing appreciation for Kannada language and culture beyond India.

A German woman singing a popular Kannada song has caught the attention of Kannadigas on social media, highlighting how language and culture can bring people together across borders. A video showing her singing ‘Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi’, a much-loved song celebrating Karnataka and its people, has been receiving appreciation online. Her performance has struck an emotional chord with Kannada speakers, with many expressing pride and happiness at seeing someone from another country embrace the language and its music.

The moment also highlights how regional Indian languages and their cultural appeal can reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries.

Why Is ‘Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi’ Song Special?

For Kannadigas, ‘Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi’ is more than just a film song. It is widely cherished for expressing love and respect for Karnataka, its language and its cultural heritage.

Featured in the 1985 Kannada film Naanu Nanna Hendthi, the song was written by Hamsalekha and sung by the legendary S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. Over the years, it has become a popular choice during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations and other occasions that honour Kannada identity.

The song's lyrics and melody evoke a deep sense of belonging among Kannada speakers, making the German woman's rendition particularly special for many listeners.

Kannada Music Transcends Language Barriers

The German woman's rendition is a reminder that an appreciation for a language does not depend on one's mother tongue. Learning and singing a song in another language requires interest and effort, and her performance has drawn attention to the appeal of Kannada music beyond Karnataka.

With Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrated on November 1, the video has added to the festive mood among Kannadigas. Such moments also encourage people from different linguistic backgrounds to explore Kannada literature, music and traditions.

More Than Just A Rajyotsava Celebration

Karnataka Rajyotsava is observed every year on November 1 to mark the formation of the state of Karnataka. The occasion is celebrated through flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and events that showcase the state's heritage.

However, preserving Kannada also involves using the language in everyday life and passing it on to future generations. When people from other linguistic backgrounds show an interest in learning Kannada and singing its songs, it creates opportunities for cultural exchange and appreciation.

The German woman's performance of ‘Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi’ has struck a special chord with Kannada speakers, serving as a reminder that the language's reach extends beyond geographical boundaries.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received appreciation from social media users, with many expressing their happiness at hearing a German woman sing in Kannada.

One user commented: "Kannada da heme."

Another user commented: "Lovely."