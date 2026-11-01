HMT has introduced four special 'Kannadiga' watch models for Kannada Rajyotsava 2026 in Bengaluru. Available in metal-chain and leather-strap variants, the watches feature radium-illuminated dials and are priced between ₹1,800 and ₹3,600.

To mark Kannada Rajyotsava, Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), a Central Government-owned company, is introducing a special collection of wristwatches celebrating Karnataka's language, culture and heritage. Named the 'HMT Kannadiga' series, the collection features four models specially designed for the occasion, bringing together the brand's legacy and its long-standing association with the state.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy will unveil the four watches at a special event at the HMT Playground in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, on Sunday evening. The launch is expected to bring together Kannada activists and representatives of several prominent Kannada organisations.

The watches will be available in metal-chain and leather-strap variants, with prices ranging from ₹1,800 to ₹3,600. The collection is expected to appeal to watch enthusiasts as well as people who share an emotional connection with the iconic HMT brand.

HMT Kannadiga Watch Series Launch Today

The four watches will be unveiled by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at an event organised at the HMT Playground in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. Pro-Kannada activists and representatives of various Kannada organisations are expected to attend the programme.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said HMT had made significant contributions to Karnataka's land, language, culture and heritage despite being a Central Government-owned enterprise.

He said the company had decided to introduce four special wristwatch models as a tribute to Karnataka on the occasion of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava.

HMT Kannadiga Watches: Features and Price

The new collection comprises four distinct models and will be available in two strap options: metal-chain and leather-strap variants.

The watches are priced between ₹1,800 and ₹3,600. According to Kumaraswamy, the models feature advanced technology and radium-illuminated dials, making them distinctive additions to HMT's existing collection.

Responding to a question about the leather-strap models, the Minister said they feature genuine Italian leather, with each strap alone valued at ₹450.

HMT: India's Timekeeper and Karnataka's Pride

Describing HMT as 'India's Timekeeper' and a source of pride for Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said the Kannadiga series held special significance among the company's range of wristwatches.

He expressed confidence that the new collection would receive a positive response from people in Karnataka, particularly those who have a long-standing association with the HMT brand.

Arjun Janya to Perform at Kannada Rajyotsava Event

Apart from the watch launch, the programme will feature a musical evening by renowned music director Arjun Janya.

Representatives, including presidents and vice-presidents, of around 25 to 30 prominent Kannada organisations are also expected to participate. Kumaraswamy said he had met representatives of these organisations in New Delhi on Saturday and sought their cooperation in promoting and protecting the Kannada language and culture.

'I Have Been a Fan of HMT Watches Since Childhood': HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking about his personal association with the brand, Kumaraswamy said he had been a fan of HMT watches since childhood. He added that people across Karnataka shared an emotional connection with the company's timepieces.

The Minister also pointed to the continued demand for HMT watches, saying that young people still stand in long queues, sometimes stretching for kilometres, to purchase them.

He said the Narendra Modi-led Central Government was making efforts to revive the HMT factory. As the Minister for Heavy Industries, the factory falls under his ministry's purview, and he was making sincere efforts to support its revival.

How to Buy HMT Kannadiga Watches?

The four HMT Kannadiga models are priced between ₹1,800 and ₹3,600. However, specific details about their sales channels, online availability and booking process have not yet been provided in the announcement. Buyers can look out for further updates from HMT regarding the availability of the new collection.