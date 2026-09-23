A Bengaluru traffic policeman stepped into a flooded road to clear a blocked drain during heavy rain. A video of the officer removing garbage and debris has gone viral on social media, with users praising his efforts to ease waterlogging.

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy evening showers over the past week, leaving several roads waterlogged and causing traffic disruptions across the city. Commuters have been struggling to navigate flooded stretches, with traffic moving slowly during peak hours. Poor drainage and blocked stormwater drains often worsen the situation during heavy rainfall.

Amid the waterlogging, a Bengaluru Traffic Police personnel was seen stepping into a flooded stretch to clear a blocked drain and help ease the situation. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, with users praising the officer for his efforts to keep traffic moving.

While many commuters try to avoid flooded roads during heavy rain, the traffic personnel stepped into the water to inspect the flow and clear the blockage.

What Is In The Video?

The video shows rainwater covering a busy road, with traffic moving slowly through the flooded stretch. Two-wheeler riders appear to struggle as potholes beneath the muddy water are difficult to spot.

The traffic policeman is seen inspecting the water flow before noticing that a drain has been blocked by garbage, twigs and other debris. He then uses his bare hands to remove the waste and clear the blockage.

A local resident also joins the officer in clearing the drain. The video has since been widely shared on social media, with several users expressing appreciation for the officer's efforts.

More Rain Expected Today

The weather department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms across parts of Karnataka over the next three days.

North Interior Karnataka is expected to experience strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph, along with very heavy rainfall, on September 23. South Interior Karnataka is also likely to receive rainfall on September 23 and 24.

Coastal Karnataka may witness extremely heavy rainfall on September 24, while heavy rain is also expected in the coastal belt on September 22 and 25. The weather department has indicated that rainfall is likely to decrease across many districts from September 26.

For Bengaluru commuters, evening rain can lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. Commuters are advised to check weather and traffic conditions before starting their journey and exercise caution while travelling through waterlogged roads.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has received reactions from social media users, with several people appreciating the traffic policeman's efforts.

One user commented, “Humanity above everything.”

Another user wrote, “This deserves a heartfelt thank you!”

A third user commented, “Hats off to their dedication and courage.”