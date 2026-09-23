The Mangaluru-Bengaluru Gomateshwara Express schedule may be changed to accommodate goods train movement, amid reports of a proposed Vande Bharat service to Goa. The Mysuru Division, however, says it has no current proposal to change the schedule.

The proposed changes to the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Gomateshwara Express schedule have raised concerns among railway passenger groups, amid reports that the Railway Department is considering changes to accommodate goods train operations. The reported move comes as officials work on the proposed Vande Bharat Express schedule, with the Railway Board also reportedly considering extending the service to Goa instead of operating a dedicated Bengaluru-Mangaluru service.

Why Is The Schedule Changing?

Train No. 16576 Yesvantpur Express currently departs from Mangaluru Junction at 7 am and reaches Bengaluru at around 4:30 pm. The train previously departed at 12 pm and reached Bengaluru at around 10 pm. The departure time was changed to 7 am about two years ago after passengers raised concerns about reaching their homes in Bengaluru late at night.

According to reports, officials are considering moving the departure time back to 12 pm from Mangaluru Junction. The reported proposal is aimed at creating additional track availability for goods trains.

Railway passenger groups have opposed the reported change, arguing that an afternoon departure could be less convenient for passengers. They have also expressed concern that the service could see lower patronage if the timing is changed.

Vande Bharat: Bengaluru To Goa Via Mangaluru?

Sources cited in reports say the Railway Board is considering extending the proposed Vande Bharat Express to Goa. The train recently underwent a trial run between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru.

During the trial, the train departed Bengaluru at 7 am, reached Mangaluru Junction at around 3 pm and returned to Bengaluru later that night. Officials are reportedly considering a similar schedule if the service is extended to Goa.

Under the proposed plan, the Vande Bharat could operate on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Junction-Goa route instead of being introduced as a dedicated Bengaluru-Mangaluru service.

Proposed Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Timings

As per the reported schedule under consideration, the Vande Bharat Express would depart Bengaluru in the morning and reach Mangaluru Junction in the afternoon. It would then leave Mangaluru at around 3:15 pm and reach Goa at approximately 9:30 pm.

For the return journey, another service would reportedly depart Goa at 7 am and reach Mangaluru Junction at around 1 pm. It would then leave Mangaluru at approximately 1:45 pm and reach Yesvantpur at around 8:30 pm.

The schedule is reportedly still under discussion and has not been finalised.

A Vande Bharat service is already operating between Mangaluru and Goa. Railway passenger groups have raised concerns about its reported low patronage and questioned the proposal to extend the Bengaluru Vande Bharat service to Goa.

Passenger groups have also suggested an alternative arrangement. They want the Vande Bharat Express to depart from Mangaluru in the morning, reach Bengaluru in the afternoon and return to Mangaluru by night. According to the groups, this would provide a more convenient option for passengers travelling between the two cities.

Mysuru Division Denies Schedule Change Proposal

The Mysuru Division has said it has no proposal to revise the Gomateshwara Express schedule at present.